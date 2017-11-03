White House releases details of Pence’s visit to York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence will be joined by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Lou Barletta when he visits York County on Saturday.

Pence will meet with local business leaders and families to discuss tax reform, according to the White House.

He’ll tour Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation and participate in a tax reform roundtable before delivering remarks to attendees of the invitation-only event.

Air Force Two will land at the 193rd Special Operations Wing at Harrisburg International Airport before noon. Pence will then travel by motorcade to the in Manchester Township company.