White House releases details of Pence’s visit to York County

By Published: Updated:
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence speaks on tax reform at the American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence will be joined by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Lou Barletta when he visits York County on Saturday.

Pence will meet with local business leaders and families to discuss tax reform, according to the White House.

He’ll tour Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation and participate in a tax reform roundtable before delivering remarks to attendees of the invitation-only event.

Air Force Two will land at the 193rd Special Operations Wing at Harrisburg International Airport before noon. Pence will then travel by motorcade to the in Manchester Township company.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s