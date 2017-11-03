Val’s Kids – Paul

Paul is seventeen and is hoping to find his forever family. Paul loves horses and spent time riding at Hanoverdale Farm in South Hanover Township, Dauphin County. Paul wants to have a family who will spend time with him and he wouldn’t mind a few siblings as well. Paul would like to have a bedroom of his own and continued contact with his birth family on special occasions. I asked Paul, what would your friends say about you?

“I’m kind, caring and put other people before me,” Paul said. “I’d love for him to have a family, find belonging parents and a home to celebrate the holidays,” Melanie Gresko, Adoption Worker said.

Paul says event through he is afraid of heights,he would like to fly in a plane one day. Paul is a Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx