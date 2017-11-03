Twitter takes responsibility for Trump Twitter outage

The Associated Press Published:
This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Twitter icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Twitter announced that it is updating its privacy policy so it can track users’ interests better and target advertisements to them, at least in the United States. Along with this, Twitter is also rolling out more granular controls so users can decide, to an extent, whether and how they want to be tracked and targeted. The move comes as the company reels from its first quarterly revenue drop since going public. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared Thursday evening, but is now back up and running, according to the social messaging company.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees. The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company statement continued.

