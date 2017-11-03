Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation: A Self-Check Record!

The Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation is a national non-profit organization compassionately dedicated in the fight against testicular cancer; through awareness and outreach, promoting the importance of monthly self-exams for early detection, support and guidance to patients and families, a resource for the medical community, providing financial assistance to those in need, and continuing to save lives.

They are partnering with Shippensburg University and Summit Health to host a world record attempt at Shippensburg University on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the Ceddia Union Building, Multi-Purpose Room (CUB MPR).

The record attempt is for the Largest Simultaneous Self-Check for Testicular Cancer.

“We are trying to raise awareness for Testicular Cancer. It is the most common type of cancer between the ages of 15 – 44 years old and is 99% curable if detected early,” tells Jason Greenspan, survivor and founder.

Learn more in the video above or go online to www.TestesCancer.org