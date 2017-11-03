Spacey’s agent, publicist part ways with actor

Kevin Spacey
FILE - In a Monday, June 9, 2014 file photo, U.S. actor Kevin Spacey arrives for the European Premiere of Now, at a cinema in central London. The American actor's appearance at the World Economic Forum on Friday, Jan 22, 2016 drew some of the largest interest so far at the Davos event, with long queues of high-power business executives hoping to attend his closed-door event, which focused on the theatricality of American politics and his career. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The talent agency CAA is no longer representing Kevin Spacey as of late Thursday evening.

A person with knowledge of the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that both CAA and Spacey’s publicist Staci Wolfe have parted ways with the actor amid growing claims of sexual harassment against him.

Representatives from the agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.

CNN reported Thursday that eight current or former “House of Cards” workers claim Spacey made the Netflix production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

