Slight chance of rain today and again Sunday

Mild air remains in place today ahead of a cold front that will march through the Commonwealth on this Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon with some sun peeking through once again after some morning fog burns off. There might be a stray shower or two to dodge as the front moves in, but most places locally will remain dry. Clouds will decrease tonight behind the front, leading to cooler temperatures in the lower 40s by dawn Saturday.

The weekend starts off cooler with sunshine to start on Saturday and clouds to finish. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours on Saturday should be dry. Showers will likely develop by Saturday evening and linger into the first half of Sunday before another surge of warm air from the south pushes the clouds and showers northward. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s, but that southerly push of air on Sunday will take the region into the 60s. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back Saturday night too!

Model guidance is having a difficult time predicting weather conditions beyond 5 days, so there is a good deal of uncertainty for the middle of next week. At this point, expect very warm conditions for Monday with another cold front providing a line of showers at some point during the day. Colder air eventually sinks southward, but it may take until late next week until it arrives. Tuesday remains cloudy with sunshine returning by Wednesday and Thursday along with those colder numbers. The forecast next week is changeable so check back, we’ll keep you posted!