Sign-ups top 1,000 on medical marijuana program’s first day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says more than 1,000 people signed up for the state’s new medical marijuana program on its first day.

A health department spokesman tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the registrations include patients and caregivers.

The department announced Wednesday that it was accepting applications to participate in the system.

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor’s care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions.

The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana, but not marijuana in plant form.

Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the health department.

Qualifying conditions include AIDS, autism, cancer, chronic pain and Crohn’s disease.