Retired high school basketball coach writes book about the impact of bullying

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Emery Cook won a state championship as the boys basketball coach at Susquehanna Township in 1997. He knows there are challenges on and off the court, but he says bullying is one problem that people need to know, still exists in schools.

“I wrote the book “Hiding in The Light”, said Cook, “So those who bully people, know how victims feel.”

Cook says the book’s character is a young boy who is feeling the pressure of many social issues, including bullying.

“He struggles with trying to be accepted,” said Cook, “it gets to the point where he thinks about taking his own life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 20 percent of high school students have been bullied on school property 12 months preceding a recent survey, and an estimated 16 percent were bullied on social media or electronically.

Cook says he talked to people in their 60’s who were bullied when they were young. “They can recall the names and the pushing and shoving, like it was yesterday, said Cook, “Those scars never go away.”

“Hiding in The Light” can be found in book stores and online, including Google Book Store, Amazon and Xlibris.com.