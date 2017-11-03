Questions raised about absentee votes at nursing home

DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Officials are investigating a Pennsylvania nursing home where it is alleged a number of votes were cast fraudulently through the elderly residents.

Nicholas Corrato says his 91-year-old mother Lucy is a dedicated nonvoter and has never voted in at least 30 years. Philly.com reports she became a registered Delaware County voter the last day of eligibility this year, then immediately cast an absentee ballot in the Darby mayoral primary.

Her signature was missing from both forms and she insists to her son that she didn’t vote or register.

Records show 34 people from St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care cast absentee ballot votes in the May Democratic primary.

St. Francis and the county district attorney’s office both say they’re investiga