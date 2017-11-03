Prarie Fire Farms Foundation: Running for Rescues!

By Published:

Prairie Fire Farms Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing retirement to off-the-track thoroughbreds (OTTB) and rescuing, rehabilitating, re-homing, and re-careering any equine breeds in need.

Additionally, the foundation is committed to bringing equine educational and therapeutic opportunities to low-income families, under privileged and/or at-risk youth, and United States Military veterans and their families to create an atmosphere for long term skills and lifelong success.

Their biggest fundraiser, Running for Rescues, is being held on November 12, 2017 at Koons Park in Linglestown, PA.

Learn more online or in the video above.

