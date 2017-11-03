Police seek tips on teen missing since July

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are asking for help to find a Lebanon County teen who has been missing nearly four months.

Liriolgie “Lily” Mercado-Reyes, 17, ran away from her Jackson Township home on July 9, state police in Jonestown said.

She left a note indicating she was going to help a friend and she hasn’t been heard from since then, police wrote in a news release Friday.

Police said Mercado-Reyes has a history of running away. They said her relatives have been interviewed and are unaware of her whereabouts.

She has ties to the Reading area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jonestown station at 717-865-5067.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.