Police investigate three shootings in three days

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A surge in gun violence this week is leaving many York residents on edge. The series of shootings left one man dead, a teenage girl caught in the cross fire, and a corner shop with shattered windows.

A window at Rod’s Corner Store is boarded up after a shooting.

“He gave money, and I rang up the register,” said Kazi Haque, a clerk working when the shooting happened.

Haque says that transaction quickly went downhill.

“I heard the sound is, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’ I could not believe they were shooting here,” Haque said. “I never could understand shooting into here.”

“We’re doing what we can to address it. We have people who have come forward. The chief and I were meeting with individuals this morning,” said Mayor Kim Bracey, (D-York).

Surveillance images captured the shooting at the corner store at Queen and Philadelphia Streets just after noon Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Then four hours later, police say a 16-year-old girl got caught in the middle of another shooting along the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street. She was not the target and should be okay.

Two days earlier, 21-year-old Jose Angel Aponte lost his life during a shooting along the 300 block of East Market Street.

“The folks that choose not to snitch and choose not to talk about it, the folks that know that guns are in their homes, they’re illegal or that kids are using their guns, are the ones we want to talk to. We did talk to individuals today, and they’re coming forward,” Bracey said.

Anyone who has information on any of the incidents should call York City Police at (717) 846-1234.