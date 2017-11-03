Police: Aspers man sexually abused girl, 12

By Published:
Francis Dosch (Adams County Prison)

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

Francis L. Dosch, 56, of Aspers, forced the girl to smoke marijuana, watch pornographic videos, and he attempted to have sex with her, state police in Gettysburg said in a news release Friday.

Dosch also requested and received nude photographs and videos of the girl via social media apps, police said.

He was arrested Thursday on nine felony counts including attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and unlawful contact with a minor.

He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Dosch was placed in Adams County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s