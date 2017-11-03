Police: Aspers man sexually abused girl, 12

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

Francis L. Dosch, 56, of Aspers, forced the girl to smoke marijuana, watch pornographic videos, and he attempted to have sex with her, state police in Gettysburg said in a news release Friday.

Dosch also requested and received nude photographs and videos of the girl via social media apps, police said.

He was arrested Thursday on nine felony counts including attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and unlawful contact with a minor.

He’s also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Dosch was placed in Adams County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

