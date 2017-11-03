Pennsylvania names doctors who can prescribe medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released a list of physicians who have been approved to prescribe medical marijuana.

More than 100 physicians have completed the required training and may now issue certifications to patients with qualifying serious medical conditions. About 200 others have registered with the department and are still completing the required education and review process.

The Health Department this week launched a patient and caregiver registry for people who want medical marijuana. Doctors must certify the illness, and qualifying patients must obtain an identification card from the Health Department.

Pennsylvania plans to begin delivering the medication to patients in the next six months. Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A list of central Pennsylvania physicians approved to prescribe medical marijuana is below.

Cumberland County

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Jean Santo, M.D.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Pain Management

John Neely, M.D.

310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Functional Medicine

Theresa Burick, D.O.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Internal Medicine

Dauphin County

Daniel Kambic, D.O.

225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113

Family Medicine

John Neely, M.D.

500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Lancaster County

David Simons, D.O.

1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543

Pain Management

Livia Baublitz, D.O.

805 Estelle Drive, Suite 212, Lancaster, PA 17601

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Lebanon County

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Mifflin County

Ray Punyabrata, M.D.

25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099

Psychiatry

York County

Gary Nalavany, M.D.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331

Anesthesiology

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Qunicy Harberger, M.D.

1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404

Family Medicine

