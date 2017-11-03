Pennsylvania Lottery officials warn of new scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lottery officials are warning residents to watch out for scams being circulated through phone calls, e-mails, and social media messages.

A newly reported telephone scam mentions the Mega Millions game, while recent e-mail and Facebook scams mention Powerball.

Scammers are posing as “claim agents” or “claim officers,” asking people to buy a pre-paid debit card, or asking for financial information, such as credit card or banking routing numbers, in order to pay up-front taxes or fees. Lottery officials say this is not how their games work.

Scammers sometimes offer a phony badge number or similar made-up information in an attempt to sound legitimate. Some have also set up fake websites or voicemail boxes that look and sound legit. Some also are using “spoofed” phone numbers.

Other red flags lottery officials are telling people to look out for include supposed prizes in pounds, euros, or other foreign currency, an e-mail containing poor grammar or misspellings, or if you are instructed to keep the news of your supposed win a secret.

Many of the scammers are based outside of the United States, which means there’s not much U.S. law enforcement can do.

“There’s not much U.S. law enforcement can do if the scammer is located outside the United States. So, be very careful never to give your credit card information or bank routing information to someone you don’t know,” said Pennsylvania Lottery spokesman Gary Miller. “When it comes to playing the lottery, remember, you have to have a ticket or you have to have entered a drawing. You’re just not going to get money fall out of the sky. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a scam should report it to their local law enforcement or State Police. To file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, call 1-877-382-4357.