PA Homecare Association: Homecare and Hospice Month

The Pennsylvania Homecare Association (PHA) represents more than 700 homecare, home health, and hospice organizations in the state, many of which partner with family caregivers to provide care for a loved one at home.

Family caregiving is no easy job which is why PHA has created a resource that can help and just in time for November, which is National Homecare and Hospice Month and Family Caregiver Month.

To learn more about caregiving, check out Secrets No One Told You About Family Caregiving– a free 48-page resource specifically for family caregivers. Learn more in the video above.