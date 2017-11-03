Mueller grand jury investigating top DC lobbyists

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury is investigating a prominent Democratic lobbyist and a former GOP congressman for involvement in an influence campaign on behalf of Ukrainian interests tied to Paul Manafort.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press.

At the center of the widening probe are Tony Podesta, a longtime Democratic operative, and Vin Weber, a former GOP congressman. The men were hired as part of a multimillion-dollar lobbying effort. Both say they are cooperating with Mueller.

The widening net on the Ukrainian lobbying effort reflects how Mueller’s probe is moving beyond investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia to aggressively pursue potential criminal penalties against people who worked as foreign agents without registering with the Justice Department.