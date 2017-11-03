Mueller grand jury investigating top DC lobbyists

Robert Mueller
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller is seated before President Barack Obama and FBI Director James Comey arrive at an installation ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington. A Washington restaurant announced on Nov. 1, 2017, it is offering a special $5 “Moscow Mueller” drink every time Mueller, who is now special counsel for the Department of Justice, indicts an associate of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury is investigating a prominent Democratic lobbyist and a former GOP congressman for involvement in an influence campaign on behalf of Ukrainian interests tied to Paul Manafort.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press.

At the center of the widening probe are Tony Podesta, a longtime Democratic operative, and Vin Weber, a former GOP congressman. The men were hired as part of a multimillion-dollar lobbying effort. Both say they are cooperating with Mueller.

The widening net on the Ukrainian lobbying effort reflects how Mueller’s probe is moving beyond investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia to aggressively pursue potential criminal penalties against people who worked as foreign agents without registering with the Justice Department.

