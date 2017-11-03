Midstate community kicks of R.E.D Fridays initiative to honor military members

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – West York and its mayor kicked off a new initiative Friday to honor the military.

Mayor Shawn Mauck started R.E.D Fridays in the Borough. R.E.D stand for remember everyone deployed.

Mauck encourages everyone to wear red every Friday in November and display red ribbons and bows on homes or businesses.

“It’s important to me. I come from a military family. One of those members gave the ultimate sacrifice, so it’s always in the back of my mind that members of our military can be put in tough situations and called to duty in a moment’s notice,” said Mauck, (D-West York).

The Mayor says R.E.D Fridays are a way for the community to show support for members of the military.