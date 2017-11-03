Man sought for child rape

Santos Torres-Garcia (Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are looking for a man accused of raping a child in Adams County.

Santos Torres-Garcia, 37, is accused of indecently touching and sexually assaulting the girl for several years when he lived in York Springs, Abbottstown, and Hamilton Township.

He was charged in August with several counts including rape of a child and unlawful contact with minors, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

