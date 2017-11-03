Inmate re-sentenced for torturing, killing adoptive parents

By Published:
Michael Bourgeois (2014 photo from Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate who was 17 years old when he tortured and killed his adoptive parents in Lancaster County has been re-sentenced, but he still won’t have a chance of parole unless he lives to the age of 97.

Michael Bourgeois, now 33, will serve 80 years to life for the 2001 murders of Lucy and Terry Smith at their Ephrata home, the district attorney’s office said.

Bourgeois, who was previously serving consecutive life terms, was in court for re-sentencing Friday because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said mandatory life sentences for juveniles are cruel and unusual punishment.

Bourgeois and a co-defendant, Landon May, bound and beat the Smiths in their home for hours before shooting them to death. In a 2002 interview with prosecutors, Bourgeois said he killed his parents because he “wanted to get rid of them.”

Lucy Smith was a principal at Elizabeth Martin Elementary in the School District of Lancaster.

The district attorney’s office said Bourgeois testified for about an hour on Friday, saying he didn’t know right from wrong and was “coerced” by May and others he was hanging with around at the time. On cross-examination, he admitted he knew killing someone and committing other crimes were wrong.

Judge David Ashworth, while ordering the sentence, said he considered Bourgeois’ age but also his “chilling, depraved and heinous acts.”

Bourgeois will get credit for the prison time he’s served. The district attorney’s office said he wouldn’t be eligible for a parole hearing for about 64 years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s