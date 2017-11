YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A single-vehicle crash is restricting traffic on I-83 South near the North George Street exit.

The right lane is blocked between mile markers 22 and 23, but the left lane of traffic was moving, according to PennDOT.

A 911 dispatcher said ambulances are on the scene and a medical helicopter has been called.

The dispatcher didn’t know how long the right lane would remain closed.

PennDOT cameras show a one-mile backlog in the area.