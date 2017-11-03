Glen Rock ‘Taps’ controversy not over

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – Joshua Corney is an active duty officer in the United States Navy and began playing a recording of “Taps” soon after he moved into his Glen Rock home.

“I wanted to show my appreciation for the men and women who served and sacrificed,” said Corney. “It is a way to show respect for 57 seconds.”

Corney plays it every evening around 7:57 p.m.

In June, borough council considered enforcing a noise ordinance after receiving complaints from neighbors, but didn’t after the ACLU threatened to file a suit if they tried to prevent Corney from playing “Taps.”

In July, council members and Corney agreed to move the equipment to a nearby park, but that has not taken place.

Corney says a lot of legal issues have come up, and he formed a committee to find a permanent home for the playing of the song and a permanent memorial that he is currently raising money for.

Scott Thomason is a Navy veteran who lives next door and says it’s not the song, it’s the noise.

“When he first moved in, he played it at a low level,” said Thomason. “Now it’s too loud.”

Thomason says that he now plays his own music at a high volume at the same time the “Taps” recording is playing.

“He says that he has a right,” said Thomason. “And I have a right to do the same.”

