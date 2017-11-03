Former DA sues Cosby accuser alleging smear campaign

Former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor is now suing the woman accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault.

Castor says Andrea Constand and her lawyers orchestrated a smear campaign after Castor decided not to prosecute Cosby back in 2005. He says Constand sued him before the 2015 district attorney race to “destroy his political and legal career.”

Castor lost that election to Kevin Steele.

Steele charged Cosby in 2016 with sexual assaulting Constand. Cosby’s trial ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked. A new trial date is set for April 2.