Driver facing charges in hit-run that injured teen

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges are pending against a driver who struck and injured a 14-year-old boy in Silver Spring Township.

Police said the driver turned himself in and charges will be filed Monday. They said he is cooperating with the investigation.

The boy was trying to clear a tree downed by strong winds Sunday evening when he was struck in the 7000 block of Wertzville Road just before 7 p.m. He has been released from a hospital after treatment for leg injuries.

The striking car fled shortly after the collision. It was described as a white hatchback, likely a Ford Fiesta, that was last seen heading west on Wertzville Road without the passenger-side mirror.

