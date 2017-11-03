Cyclist injured in hit-run says he’ll bike again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than three months have passed since a hit-and-run driver swerved at four bicyclists in South Londonderry Township.

One of the cyclists who was badly injured has not thought about the person who hit him.

“It would be nice if the person — if they caught them, but if they don’t, I’m fine with that because it’s going to be on their conscience, not mine,” Tom Bay said. “I’ve left that a long time ago.”

Bay suffered a crushed pelvis which required hours of surgery. His elbow was broken and he has other health issues.

“I’ve gotten through the worst,” he said. “I feel like I’ve gotten through the first tunnel, I saw the light at the end of the tunnel and I’m there, but now I’m entering a new tunnel.”

Bay is now home after a month in the hospital and two months in rehab.

“My orthopedic doctor says there is no reason why I can’t get back on the bike, which is my ultimate goal,” he said.

He says he hopes to be back on a bike in seven to nine months. He attributes his recovery success to his family, friends and the community.

“Knowing that there were so many people behind me, that had faith in me that I would get better, I did the rehab as much for them as I did for myself,” he said.

South Londonderry Township police have not made an arrest in the case. The suspect is believed to have been driving a late 1990s or early 2000s model Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (717) 838-1376. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

