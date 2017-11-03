Crane damages, temporarily closes Route 222 bridge

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 222 southbound in Lancaster County was closed for several hours Friday after a passing crane damaged a bridge.

A truck was hauling the crane when the boom struck the overhead bridge that carries Route 897 over the highway in Brecknock Township, just south of Adamstown, shortly after 9 a.m.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said the southbound lanes reopened nearly five hours later, around 1:45 p.m., after inspectors examined the damage.

He said the fascia beam on the south side of the bridge was substantially bent and damaged by the collision.

The Route 897 bridge over Route 222 was also closed for several hours. The bridge reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Penny said the right southbound shoulder over the bridge has been closed off to keep weight off the damaged beam.