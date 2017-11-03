Bomb threat prompts security changes at Eastern York Middle School

Following a bomb threat Thursday, Eastern York Middle School is making significant security changes.

Starting Friday, students must enter the school through the front doors. They are advised to leave all bags and purses at home. If any are brought, they will be searched by police. School personnel will also increase patrols in the building and restrooms.

Police said a note was found in a bathroom Thursday. The building was evacuated and searched but nothing was found.

School officials said they have identified the student responsible for the threat. They said that student admitted to making the threat, as well as another threat made to the school earlier this year.

Back in September, there were three bomb threats at the school in just seven days. And last year, four students were suspended after there were five bomb threats made at the middle school and high school.