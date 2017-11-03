American Heart Association: Avoiding Sneaky, Sugary Drinks

This November, the American Heart Association is celebrating Eat Smart Month by encouraging everyone to make at least one healthier eating choice every day. One easy way to do that is by taking a closer look at what you and your kids are drinking.

Sugar is creeping into our kids diets through sodas, sports drinks and other sweetened beverages, and the health effects are scary! Kids are consuming more sugar through their drinks on a daily basis than they are through their Halloween candy.

It’s time to get smart about what your kids are drinking and make smarter choices for the family!