5 vying to be next Lancaster mayor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster voters are getting ready to select their first new mayor in more than a decade.

Mayor Rick Gray has decided not to run again.

The major party candidates are both women.

Democrat Danene Sorace is a current City Council member. She also has the support of Gray.

“People have seen the progress that has been made and they attribute a lot of that to the steady leadership that has taken the long view of the city’s success, and we’ve made hard decisions,” Sorace said.

Sorace shares the views of Republican Cindy Stewart, presumably her biggest challenger, that they want to spread the success of the downtown to surrounding neighborhoods.

Stewart, a former nonprofit executive, is currently on the city’s parking authority.

“If we could focus on public safety, neighborhood engagement, and making sure we hold the line on our taxes by seeking creative sources of revenue and cutting expenses, that’s the next step for us,” Stewart said.

Three independent candidates are on the ballot.

Tony Dastra, 21, is a college student and a political activist. He believes in sustainability, equality, and transparency.

Zachary Nesbitt is the first openly gay candidate for mayor in Lancaster’s history.

“We need to be a lot more equitable in our economic development and everything else,” Nesbitt said. “We’ve had incredible growth over the last 10 years, but we’ve seen poverty grow to 30 percent. That’s significant.”

John “Woody” Chandler says his top priority is decriminalizing marijuana in the city.