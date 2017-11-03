3 cited for allegedly pouring beer on captured opossum

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Three Pennsylvania men face summary violation citations for allegedly mistreating an opossum in an incident that sparked outrage when photos were posted on social media.

The state Game Commission cited the three on Thursday for unlawful possession of wildlife and disturbing wildlife.

The defendants are 18-year-old Michael Robert Tice of Newport, 19-year-old David Mason Snook of Reedsville and 20-year-old Morgan Scot Ehrenzeller of McAlisterville.

The incident occurred last weekend in Bloomsburg, where Ehrenzeller is a student.

Authorities allege Tice kissed and held the animal while Snook poured beer on its head and in its mouth.

Ehrenzeller and Snook didn’t return messages seeking comment. A phone listing for Tice couldn’t be located.

The Game Commission has said the animal ran off afterward.