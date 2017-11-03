In a world of curvy sheet metal and fancy headlights, the Mitsubishi Outlander has been the Plain Jane among crossovers for years. There’s lots of chrome on the 2018 version, but the Outlander is still a trip back in time.

Our review Outlander is the SEL, one notch below the top of five trim levels. The super-all-wheel control means all-wheel drive.

Much of the interior look and feel is more like 2008 than 2018. Mitsubishi’s navigation and touchscreen still lag behind competitors, but Rockford Fosgate sound is terrific. Higher trim levels get electronic driving aids like blind spot and cross-traffic alert.

Three across can easily fit in row two, but the seats are thin and not that comfortable.

The 2.4-liter four has 166 horsepower. GT models get a V6.

The Outlander is a quiet cruiser, but handling is not impressive.

So for the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 SEL all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to the quiet ride and value; thumbs down to the dated design and inconvenient row 3.

I averaged about 23 miles per gallon. The as-tested sticker is $32,000.