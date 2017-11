YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police have announced charges in a 2013 homicide.

Tobias Bethune-Banks, 21, of York, was charged Thursday in the death of Danny Steele.

On Dec. 7, 2013, Steele was gunned down at the intersection of North George and North streets.

Bethune-Banks is currently incarcerated with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

