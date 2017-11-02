Woman arrested for strangulation, endangering children

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has been arrested following an investigation into possible child abuse in Steelton.

The Steelton Borough Police Department began the investigation at the end of July.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Joyce Lynette Walker for strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Walker, 34, posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13, according to court documents.

