Water main project slated for Carlisle Pike

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A project to replace outdated water pipe along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township is scheduled to begin next week.

Pennsylvania American Water said it will install about 2,400 feet of 24-inch ductile iron pipe between Silver Spring Road and Lawrence Chevrolet.

Because one eastbound lane of Carlisle Pike will be closed during construction, crews will work overnight between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday evenings through Friday mornings. Flaggers will control the traffic flow.

Pennsylvania American Water said it will replace the existing concrete pipe, dating back to the 1960s, which is susceptible to sudden breaks.

The company expects to have the new main installed and all customer service lines connected by mid-December.

Final paving is scheduled in the spring.

