Warmer next two days, keeping things a bit unsettled

Yesterday was chilly and raw without too much rain but plenty of clouds. Today will be similar in terms of sky cover, although some peeks of sun are likely this afternoon. That will be the difference, along with southerly flow, that will take temperatures much higher today, into the lower 70s for many spots. A rouge shower is possible today, but most of the region will be dry and mild. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing toward morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be similar to today with mild temperatures and a stray shower in the afternoon from a cold front crossing through the area.

Cool air bleeds southward behind that front to bring a more seasonable November weekend. Saturday is showing fair skies early with increasing clouds in the afternoon and showers late. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday. Sunday looks a bit more gloomy with a few light showers and drizzle (especially in the morning). Warmer air makes a quick comeback to start next week as high temperatures once again approach 70 by Monday. Enjoy the roller coaster ride!