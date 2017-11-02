Voters to answer property tax question on Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Ballot questions are often difficult to understand, and a referendum all Pennsylvania voters will see at polling places on Tuesday is no different.

The question asks: “Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to permit the General Assembly to enact legislation authorizing local taxing authorities to exclude from taxation up to 100 percent of the assessed value of each homestead property within a local taxing jurisdiction, rather than limit the exclusion to one-half of the median assessed value of all homestead property, which is the existing law?”

The question asks if voters support or oppose a change to the Pennsylvania Constitution, which currently allows local taxing authorities – counties, school districts and municipalities – to reduce a homeowner’s property taxes by up to 50 percent of the median assessed value of all primary residences.

The change would allow local taxing authorities to exclude up to 100 percent of the assessed value of each primary residence.

If the question is approved, it wouldn’t immediately eliminate property taxes.

State lawmakers would still have to pass legislation that authorizes counties, school districts and municipalities to act. Local governments and school boards would then have to decide whether to reduce or eliminate property taxes.

If they choose to eliminate property taxes, local governments and school boards would have to make up for the lost revenue by putting in place other funding streams, such as an earned income tax.