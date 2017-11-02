Rival schools team up to raise suicide awareness

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Dauphin and Hershey have been rivals for decades, but on Friday they, along with fans will share a common bond.

Both schools will meet at Hersheypark Stadium for the last football game of the season.

Fans on both sides will embrace the philosophy of “be kind.”

People are being asked to wear purple to help raise awareness about suicide.

Jacob Drexler is a sophomore at Hershey High School and says everyone can come together for a common cause.

“This is about doing what we can to prevent suicides,” said Drexler. “It can start with a conversation, but showing respect for each other.”

Drexler says students are becoming more aware of the impact that bullying has, especially on young people.

“Social media plays a big part,” said Drexler. “Kids are bullied and made fun of, and you can’t see or feel their pain on a cell phone or laptop.”

T-shirts with “be kind” are being sold at Cafe on Cocoa, near the Cocoaplex Cinema.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.