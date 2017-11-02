Retailers try to step up their game heading into holidays

The Associated Press Published:
In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo, shoppers walk to a Kohl's retail store in Salem, N.H. Kohl's, which is opening some in-store Amazon shops, will start accepting returns for the online retailer at some of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting in October 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) – Retailers are trying to step up their game online and in person for the holiday season, from dangling more discounts to livening up their stores. Amazon, which is expanding into more areas, has opened its online store of Black Friday discounts.

Department store chain Kohl’s is hoping to woo new customers by emphasizing the exact amount people can save by stacking coupons and other deals. It’s also opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, an hour earlier than last year.

Sears Holdings Corp., which has struggled to keep up with rivals, says its Sears and Kmart stores have launched a “Holiday Blowout” promotion.

Walmart will hold parties for customers, increase the number of product demonstrations and expand the role of employees who help customers find the shortest register lines.

