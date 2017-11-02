Police seek tips in armed robbery at York College

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve an armed robbery early Sunday on the west campus of York College.

The victim reported being robbed of a phone a gunpoint near Little Run Lodge around 1:50 a.m. The victim reported there were three male suspects and possibly one female suspect.

Spring Garden Township police released surveillance photos on Thursday. They said anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures should call them at 717-843-0851.

Tips can also be submitted to York County Crime Stoppers at www.YorkCountyCrimeStoppers.org.