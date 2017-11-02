Police investigating threat at Cedar Cliff High School

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a threat found on a restroom wall at Cedar Cliff High School.

In a message, West Shore School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Stoltz stated a handwritten threat was discovered by a student around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department was notified and is conducting an investigation.

The district felt it was safe for classes and events after school to continue as scheduled.

While the district does not believe the threat is credible, there will be an increase in police and administrative presence in and around the campus on Friday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.