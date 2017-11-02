Meet the Pennsylvania Supreme Court candidates seeking your vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The off-year election is Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Pennsylvania.

Participation will be off if history is our guide. That’s a shame because a lot of local races that impact citizens’ daily lives will be decided.

A seat on the state’s Supreme Court is also up for grabs.

Republican Sallie Mundy is the incumbent on the state’s highest court. Appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed 50-0 by the Senate to replace Michael Eakin, she’s now seeking her own 10-year term.

Mundy believes her year-plus experience on that bench makes her more qualified.

“I’ve had the background of sitting and hearing appeals and doing the work of an appellate judge, which is much different than a trial judge,” Mundy said.

A trial judge happens to be her challenger. Democrat Dwayne Woodruff has spent the last dozen years on Allegheny County’s family court.

“You know, family court is one of those courts that normally judges run away from because there’s long hours with very tough and difficult decisions to be made,” Woodruff said, noting that there are several current Supreme Court justices that made the leap from family court.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association rated Mundy “highly recommended” and Woodruff “recommended.” Both candidates insist politics plays no role in judicial decisions, but the high court does decide political cases like redistricting and labor issues and there are political ramifications to Tuesday’s outcome.

“If you’re a Democrat, you have a chance to make that court go from 5-2 Democrat to 6-1 Democrat,” said Chris Nicholas, a political consultant who advises Republican clients. “If you’re a Republican, you have a chance to keep it at 5-2.”

Both candidates offer a degree of diversity.

Woodruff hopes to become just the second elected African-American to the court in 300 years.

“Our Supreme Court needs to be more diverse, more inclusive, and more reflective of the constituents it serves,” Woodruff said.

Mundy, from Tioga, offers rural diversity.

“There has never been a justice from Tioga County on our Supreme Court. I think it’s very important to have that geographic diversity on our court,” Mundy said.

Name recognition often matters in elections and Woodruff is a former Pittsburgh Steeler, fond of wearing gold ties and black suits and wearing his Super Bowl ring. Mundy has no football bling and says she’s not concerned.

With a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye, she deadpans, “It’s not a punt, pass, and kick contest.”

But it is a competition. Voters get to decide who wins it come Tuesday.

