Man wanted by Steelton police for child endangerment

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steelton Borough Police Department is looking for an assault suspect.

Matthew J. Givens, 26, is wanted for simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Givens has a listed address on Mulberry Street in Harrisburg, according to police.

Anyone with information on Givens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

