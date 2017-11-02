Man gets up to 62 years for firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Lancaster County man will serve up to 62 years in prison for shooting at a police officer in Columbia last year.

Marquell Rentas was ordered to serve 30½ to 62 years in prison, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Rentas, of Columbia, was convicted at a September trial for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy, assault of a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors said he fired a high-powered rifle from a second-floor window when he tried to kill a 27-year veteran officer, one of several police officers who responded to a shots-fired call on Bethel Street on July 29, 2016.

The officers – from Columbia and East and West Hempfield townships – were not injured and did not return fire. They testified at trial that they heard the shots and the bullets striking around them, and they said Rentas later admitted to shooting at them.

Rentas, who was 17 years old at the time, told President Judge Reinaker at sentencing that he “wasn’t shooting at anybody.”

His cousin, 19-year-old Trenton Nace, admitted he handed rounds to Rentas and collected the spent casings. Nace last month was ordered to serve 10 to 20 years in prison. He pleaded no contest to conspiracy to murder a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

