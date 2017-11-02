Large crane to aid rock slope work along Route 11/15

NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) – A large crane will be brought in to remove loose rock from the slopes along Route 11/15 in Perry County next week.

Work to mobilize and erect the crane will keep the right lane and shoulder of Route 11/15 southbound restricted near the Village of Mt. Patrick and Cherry Road in Buffalo Township, according to a PennDOT news release.

The crane will be in use over the next several weeks.

Preliminary work on the rock slope began in April. The project includes the installation of a ground mounted shield and is expected to continue through late December.