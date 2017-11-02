Kidde recalls more than 40M fire extinguishers that may not work

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kidde has recalled more than 40 million fire extinguishers sold under various brand names because they might not work in an emergency.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the fire extinguishers can also become clogged or require excessive force to discharge, and the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an injury.
The company is aware of a 2014 death involving a car fire after a crash. Emergency responders couldn’t get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work.
The safety agency says there have been nearly 400 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, about 16 injuries including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and nearly a hundred reports of property damage.
The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through August 2017. Fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015 are included.
The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. They were sold at Montgomery Ward, Sears, Home Depot, Walmart and other retailers. Some were sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft, and boats.
All affected model numbers are listed below.
Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models. Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.
