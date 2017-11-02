Hess unveils holiday toy truck for 2017

The 2017 Hess toy truck is here.

This year’s holiday toy is a dump truck and loader. The truck has a hydraulic-powered lifting bed, LED lights, four sound effects, and a fold-down tailgate with slide-out ramp.

The loader, which has an extending excavator arm and bucket combination, self-propels in multiple directions and has a rotating cab.

With 350 parts, Hess says the toy is its heaviest and most complex ever.

The truck is available only at www.hesstoytruck.com. The price of $33.99 includes standard shipping and five batteries.

Hess began selling the toy trucks at its gas stations in 1964.