Eastern York Middle School evacuated again for bomb threat

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eastern York Middle School has been evacuated yet again after a written bomb threat was found in a student restroom.

All middle school students were moved to the high school campus around 11:40 a.m., according to the district’s website.

Police have responded and will determine when it is safe for students and staff members to return.

The district said is not necessary for parents or guardians to pick up their students at this time.

The middle school was evacuated three times in September after similar notes were found in student restrooms.

