Carlisle police investigate reports of stolen packages

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating reports of packages stolen from porches.

According to police, the thefts were reported in the first block of Walnut Street and the 400 block of Arch Street from Oct. 26 through Thursday.

The thefts are occurring in the afternoon.

Carlisle police are investigating leads and ask the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about these package thefts should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

