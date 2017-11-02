Adult day cares aim to help senior citizens, caregivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Putting your loved one in a nursing home is never easy, but a new alternative is becoming more popular in the Midstate.

“As they’re getting older, they want to do more things but they are unable to because they don’t have that help,” said Shelly Crawford, an employee at the Brighter Living adult day care center in Lower Paxton Township.

“It has always been our goal to keep somebody in their home, but sometimes the home care and the one-on-one isn’t meeting the client’s needs,” said Kate Hall, the director of Brighter Living. “And they need a little bit more interaction; they’re bored during the day and this provides that to them.”

The facility offers care to senior citizens with specific needs.

“It allows them to remain safe during the day, where they can receive the personal care, the meals, the medication,” Hall said. “We have nurses on staff and caregivers on staff to help them with their daily activities.”

The center offers a range of activities along with health care assistance like bathing and exercise. It gives seniors an escape and their caregivers a break. It also aims to make it easier for families to discuss how to care for their loved ones.

“We just really saw a need in the community,” Hall said. “It’s something that we’re passionate about, and keeping our seniors in their homes versus a facility.”

Brighter Living is the seventh adult day care center in the Harrisburg region. Others can be found here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.